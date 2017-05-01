Bahamas party lives, dies on social media

The festival's rise and fall has played out in real time on YouTube and filtered through Facebook, where would-be partygoers are putting their anger on display.



By Saturday morning, the partygoers had decamped, many of them to hotels in Miami in hopes of salvaging a weekend. People decried the festival accommodations as being like a "disaster tent city" and a "refugee camp".



Fyre Festival co-organizer Billy McFarland promised full refunds on the festival's website Saturday.



Although the festival on the island chain east of Florida appeared to cater to the Millennial trust-fund crowd, it was people like Purgason and 29-year-old Jake Strang of Pittsburgh who purchased early tickets – young professionals who wanted to spend a fun weekend in the tropics.



Both men paid $500 for a flight from Miami to the island along with lodging and food.



The festival website promised a treasure hunt of "exceptional proportions," with more than $1 million in riches to be found on a private island.



"Worst-case scenario, I figured, we're still in the Bahamas in a villa".



His first inkling something was amiss came Thursday morning, after the first flight from Miami to Exuma.

