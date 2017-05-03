Five things to know as Princess Charlotte turns 2

It's party time for Britain's Princess Charlotte, who celebrated her second birthday Tuesday.



It's not surprising that Kate took the official photo to mark Charlotte's second birthday on the protected grounds of the family's country estate.



William and Kate brought Charlotte and her older brother, Prince George, on the trip and Charlotte even attended a children's party.



She is officially named Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, in tribute to her late grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales, and her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.



She is also known as Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.



WHAT'S NEXT FOR CHARLOTTE AND FAMILY?

...