Street football tournament packs Lima neighborhood

It's a cold morning under lead-gray skies, but the fans who've trooped to Lima's El Porvenir neighborhood are hot to start the Little World Cup – their annual street football championship.



Aquino has attended the championship for four decades in his crime-ridden corner of the capital.



All 56 teams bring along their most fervent fans to defend each goal, and disputes can come to blows, so about 50 anti-riot police officers guarded the pitch at this year's competition.



At the end of the day, after 30 games, the team from the capital's Purito Barrios Altos neighborhood took home this year's trophy, a $2,500 cash prize and 12 pairs of football cleats.

