Middle Eastern men slow to embrace gender equality: study

Most young men in the Middle East and North Africa still hold traditional attitudes similar to their fathers toward women's role in society, according to a survey published Tuesday which said the region was bucking a global trend. The study of nearly 10,000 men and women across Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco and Palestine also revealed significant levels of domestic violence and sexual harassment.



Two-thirds to three-quarters of the men surveyed believe a woman's primary role should be caring for the household, according to the study by the U.N. Women agency and Promundo, a global organization that promotes gender equality.



The study showed nearly as many women shared this view.

...