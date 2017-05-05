Some cling to landlines, but cell-only homes now dominate

Deborah Braswell, a university administrator in Alabama, is a member of a dwindling group – people with a landline phone at home.



Braswell and her family are part of the 45.9 percent that still have landline phones.



More than 39 percent of U.S. households – including Braswell's – have both landline and cellphone service. The landline comes in handy when someone misplaces one of the seven cellphones kicking around her three-story house in a Birmingham suburb.



The survey doesn't get into why people ditch or keep landlines, though landline users cited a number of reasons for hanging on in phone interviews and email exchanges with the Associated Press.



Both kinds of landline phones are more dependable for 911 .



In many households, the landline is a honey trap for telemarketers.



The landline harkens to an era in which a number is tied to a family and not an individual.



USTelecom, a trade group for traditional phone companies, estimates that true landlines – the copper kind – now connect fewer than 20 percent of households.



Even so, phone companies get new landline customers now and then.

...