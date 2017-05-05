Fashion’s feather master tickles up a storm

Serkan Cura was first tickled by the possibility of feathers when he was just 13 .



Two decades later Cura is one of the world's top plumassiers – a leading exponent of an art that goes back to before Cleopatra, who loved to make dramatic entrances from behind fantails of ostrich feathers.



His showstopping numbers have also featured in U.S. lingerie giant Victoria's Secret spectacular annual $20 million show.



Some of his creations go for six-figure sums, he said, while others – including one dress made entirely from bird of paradise feathers – are destined for museum collections.



Cura, who sees his studio more as a laboratory, said he was obsessed with exploring the "endless possibilities that feathers present," particularly with cheaper goose, chicken and even pigeon feathers.



One of his most spectacular skirts is made from the stems of goose feathers.

...