Fancy a noodle burger? East meets West in Indonesian fusion food

From a restaurant serving burgers and pizzas made with local noodles to a social media star giving street food a touch of haute cuisine, a new wave of innovative chefs are putting a modern twist on Indonesia's traditional fare.



Among the most popular are the "mizza," a pizza whose base is made out of noodles, and a "merger," a burger that has buns fashioned from Indomie. It also serves burrito, quesadillas and sushi dishes made with the noodles.



Cafe owner Muhammad Luqman Baehaqi said he was trying to appeal to young Indonesians who were keen to try Western foods but still enjoyed Indomie.



While the "Mammamie" cafe uses Indonesian ingredients to spice up Western dishes, Jakarta chef Dede Akbar is taking local dishes as his starting point, and seeking to make them more classy.

...