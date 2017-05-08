It's an ad from iconic U.S. jeans-maker Levi Strauss for Project Jacquard, an initiative with Google that the companies started two years ago for so-called "smart" denim.



The future of the popular fabric was the focus at a recent international fashion fair in Paris – after all most believe the word denim derives from the French "serge de Nimes," a serge from the city of Nimes.



Other international etch and fashion companies have also jumped on the "smart" denim bandwagon.



Using thermo-regulated fabric and microfiber cloth popular in athletic wear, Brazilian textile-maker Vicugna Tex til has designed denims that will keep the wearer's core temperature stable.



American designer Cone Denim for its part has blended its denims with technical textile fibers from equipment used on motorcycles – this to better tout the sturdiness of its clothes.



But these companies recognize that there has to be more to "smart" jeans than just fashion sense and connected capabilities and that means making sure they are environmentally friendly.



In keeping with that trend, Dutch fashion designer Pauline van Wongen makes denims using fabrics from used and already worn jeans.

