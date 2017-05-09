Palestinian designer remakes tradition

Palestinian fashion designer Natalie Tahhan is hard at work in her Jerusalem studio, replacing the painstaking processes of cross-stitching and embroidery with a laptop computer and printed fabric. Taking inspiration from traditional Palestinian patterns, Tahhan designs patterns digitally and then has them printed on satins and silks before piecing together her garments.



"We can tell where the woman who wears it is from and if she is married or single," Tahhan said.



Several young Arab designers have sought to modernize traditional wear and bring the dresses of their ancestors – an increasingly rare sight today – to a new generation.



Tahhan, who studied in Doha and at the London College of Fashion, is among the few to do so in Jerusalem. She believes she is the only one to have abandoned traditional embroidery for her new method.



The center, established in 1991, boasts the largest collection of traditional Palestinian dresses.

