Fatima mystery blends visions, miracles and supernatural

VATICAN CITY/ FATIMA, Portugal: When Pope Francis travels to the Portuguese town of Fatima this weekend, he will be lending his blessing to a religious phenomenon that has captivated Catholics for a century: It involves visions of the Virgin Mary, supernatural meteorological events and apocalyptic prophesies of hell, Soviet communism and the death of a pope.



For believers, Fatima's message of peace, prayer and conversion from sin is as relevant today as it was 100 years ago, when three illiterate shepherd children first reported seeing visions of the Madonna.



Here are details about Francis' Friday-Saturday trip to Fatima.



Initially, Francis had planned to travel to Fatima merely to mark the 100th anniversary of the apparitions.



WHAT WILL THE POPE DO IN FATIMA? Francis arrives Friday afternoon and meets privately with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.



After a spin in his popemobile at Fatima, he'll pray at the chapel dedicated to the apparitions and send a greeting out to the crowd, which is expected to number up to 1 million people.

