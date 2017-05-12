Restaurants use tech to nudge us into spending more

DOMINO'SAbout 60 percent of Domino's orders now come through the chain's website, app and other digital channels.



Domino's also has prompts during the ordering process.



CHILI'S, OLIVE GARDENTabletop tablets being used at some sit-down restaurants, which let people order food and pay for their meals, can have a similar effect. Ziosk, the company that makes the devices available at chains including Chili's and Olive Garden, said restaurants see more orders of dessert and appetizers with Ziosk devices.



Most restaurants that use Ziosk devices use them to let people order appetizers, desserts and drinks. With entrees, Mulinder said it makes more sense for a server to take the order, rather than having people passing around a device.



The company said the efforts are yielding positive results, with spending by loyalty members up by 8 percent in the latest quarter.

...