Ballad beats glitz as Portugal wins Eurovision

A gentle romantic ballad challenged the Eurovision Song Contest's decadeslong reputation for cheesy, glittery, unbridled excess – and won easily.



Runner-up Kristian Kostov of Bulgaria wasn't short on feeling – his powerful song "Beautiful Mess" was awash in melodrama, the singer appearing almost wrung out by romantic turmoil.



Moldova's Sunstroke Project finished a surprising third in the 2017 contest with a bouncy, jazzy song called "Hey Mama" in which the female backup singers hid their microphones in bridal bouquets.



Those sweet intentions were soured this year when Russia's participation was scuttled by host Ukraine over the two nations' diplomatic and military conflict.



Russia is one of Eurovision's heavy hitters, tied with Sweden for the most top-five finishes this century.

