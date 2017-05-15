The Cannes film festival opens Wednesday in the French Riviera resort.



France's great reforming Education Minister Jean Zay first came up with the idea of a global film festival in 1939 as a rival to the Venice festival, which was then the plaything of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and his film-loving German friend Adolf Hitler.



That same year at the film festival a 1.6-million euro necklace was stolen and gems worth only slightly less also went missing.



Then in 2015 only a few days before the festival began, 17.5 million euros of jewelry was taken from the Cartier shop on the Croisette.



r It's British actually: Cannes is a French town, but it was actually the British who made it what it is today.



Nowadays, however, Cannes has morphed into one of Europe's conference capitals, hosting MIPTV, the world's biggest television market, as well as the film festival every year.

