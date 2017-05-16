New York eyes ‘textalyzer’ for drivers

Ben Lieberman just wanted to find out what may have caused the head-on collision that killed his 19-year-old son, Evan, on a highway north of New York City. It took a lawsuit and six months in court to get the phone records showing the driver of the car his son was in had been texting behind the wheel. Lieberman doesn't believe getting that information should be so hard.



Deborah Hersman, the CEO of the National Safety Council and a supporter of the "textalyzer" legislation, noted that in 2016, 40,000 people died on the road, a 14-percent jump from 2014 and the biggest two-year jump in 50 years.



After Ben Lieberman obtained the cellphone records, the driver of the car carrying Evan had his license revoked for a year.

