Arab Fashion Week sees unisex minimalism

Designers, buyers and influencers have descended on Dubai for Arab Fashion Week, a five-day event dedicated to ready couture and resortwear for women, men and those who refuse a label.



While listed as an international fashion week alongside Paris and Milan, the twice-yearly Arab Fashion Week offers exclusively see-now-buy-now collections and pre-collections – an issue that has been met with some contention by traditional gatekeepers in the world of high fashion.



On the other end of the spectrum is Marchesa. The brand's trademark fairytale pre-fall collection was an instant hit with the Arab Fashion Week crowd, some of whom put on their Marchesa best for the occasion.



With the Muslim fashion industry booming, spending on modest wear, which includes both traditionally feminine and gender-shunning designs, is expected to top $480 billion annually by 2019 .

...