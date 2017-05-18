Nicholas Sand, creator of famous Orange Sunshine LSD, dies

Swiss scientist Albert Hofmann may have invented LSD, and Timothy Leary was clearly its most prominent frontman. But it was a self-taught chemist and obscure-by-choice figure named Nicholas Sand who was the true wizard behind the curtain, the man who launched tens of millions of acid trips across generations by producing the best, most pure, highest-quality acid ever consumed.



Stanley introduced Sand to yet another self-taught chemist, Tim Scully, and they began cranking out Orange Sunshine doses.



They had produced about four million when the government, which had outlawed LSD in 1966, busted them.



Sand is survived by his partner, Gina "Usha" Raetze.

