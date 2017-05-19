The last days of the Ringling Bros. circus

These stories could come only from circus performers, and in particular one famous circus, the one immortalized as "The Greatest Show on Earth": the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, which is hanging its hat for the last time this weekend.



While the show goes on in other circuses around the world, Ringling is special.



Ringling is the last circus anywhere to travel by train, and while living on a train can be tough, the accommodations are considered a benefit that other circuses don't offer. Perks include the "Pie Car," the milelong train's dining operation, as well as a circus nursery and school for the many children whose parents make the circus what it is.



Eke's Hungarian parents were performing at a circus in Sweden, and Eke was just a toddler. A few years later, he'd be a circus performer himself, and aspiring to come to America to join Ringling.



Even so, Eke knows Michael may never join the circus.



Take Jeannie Hamilton. She has been with the circus 12 years, most recently as manager of concessions.



Eke is planning to visit a circus he has heard about there.

