Famous Middleton bridesmaid now the bride

Pippa Middleton hit the headlines with a figure-hugging outfit at her sister Kate's wedding to Prince William but now the world-famous bridesmaid is becoming a bride herself. Once again, all eyes will be on her dress as the 33-year-old marries financier James Matthews Saturday at a lavish society wedding where William and Kate's children will play starring roles.



The wedding is taking place in the Berkshire countryside west of London, near the Middleton family home.



Pippa Middleton rocketed into the public eye at her sister's wedding in 2011, which had an estimated worldwide television audience of two billion.



Pippa is the second of the three Middleton children, a year younger than Kate and four years older than businessman James.



Middleton insisted she had to cover the basics.

