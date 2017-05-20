Four dresses making tongues wag at Cannes

From a "Jerusalem skyline" gown that sparked a social media furore to a thigh-split leaving almost nothing to the imagination, these are the red carpet dresses turning heads at Cannes.



becomes net meme:Israeli Culture Minister Miri Regev takes the prize for most political fashion statement at the world's biggest film festival.



She turned up at Wednesday night's opening gala wearing a billowing white dress emblazoned with the Jerusalem skyline.



She teamed her ensemble with a huge protruding tower of hair braids that could have left the unfortunate guest seated behind her craning to see the opening film, "Ismael's Ghosts". Sportingly, however, the actress spent most of the two-hour movie bent forward so those behind her could see.

...