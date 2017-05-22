From bridesmaid to bride for Pippa



After turning heads at her sister Kate's wedding to Prince William, Pippa Middleton graduated from bridesmaid to bride Saturday at a star-studded wedding in an English country church.



Middleton made headlines around the world in a figure-hugging bridesmaid's dress at William and Kate's wedding in 2011 .



William's wife, now Duchess of Cambridge, took charge of their two children, 3-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, who were among eight young page boys and bridesmaids.



Pippa Middleton is the second of three children, a year younger than Kate and four years older than businessman James.

...