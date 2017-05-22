Myanmar stunt bikers dazzle on Yangon’s streets

Skidding and screeching across the concrete, the young bikers perform a carefully choreographed dance of gravity-defying stunts, a dazzling display of Myanmar's thriving youth culture on the streets of its biggest city.



Every week dozens of them gather near Yangon's golden Shwedagon Pagoda to practice tricks under the night sky, one of many sports gaining popularity as the country opens up after decades of junta rule.



Kabyar Oo, who set up the group two years ago, said there are more than 100 riders around the country, around half of them in Yangon and the rest in the central city of Mandalay.



Many save for months to afford a BMX bike, which can cost between $250 and $2,500 – an astronomical sum in a country where the daily minimum wage is 3,600 kyat ($2.65).

...