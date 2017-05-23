Growing grassroots movements confronting school sex assault

A pair of Oregon school districts were intent on identifying warning signs that students might be contemplating a campus shooting when they stumbled on a threat far more pervasive yet much less discussed – sexual aggression among classmates.



A yearlong Associated Press investigation uncovered about 17,000 official reports of sexual assaults by students over a recent four-year period, a figure that doesn't fully capture the problem because such violence is greatly underreported and some states don't track it.



The AP also found that only 18 states required training for teachers, school administrators or students focused on peer-on-peer sexual assaults.



Surveys of nearly 90,000 Kentucky high school students show sexual violence decreased significantly where a district implemented the program.



Several hundred students participated – as did more than a dozen other schools.



In Oklahoma, sustained student pressure led a district to hire victim advocates. Three girls said that after they reported being assaulted, they were harassed by other students and had to leave Norman High School because officials did nothing to stop the bullying, according to a lawsuit they settled with the district. The district said it investigated, suspended the boy accused and responded to one bullying case.

