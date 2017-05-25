King Tut’s bed, chariot leave Cairo for new home

The first of the many wondrous artifacts found in Egyptian boy king Tutankhamen's tomb were transported carefully through Cairo's streets Tuesday to their new home near the Giza Pyramids.



Two trucks bearing the ancient treasures pulled up at the new Grand Egyptian Museum shortly before 16:00 GMT, escorted by police vehicles.



Eventually, the vast complex will house more than 100,000 relics including the 4,500 pieces of Tutankhamen's treasure discovered in the southern Valley of the Kings in Luxor.



This first set of Tutankhamen artifacts destined for the new museum includes three funeral beds, five chariots and 57 pieces of textiles.



Construction of the massive new archaeological facility museum was announced in 2002 .

