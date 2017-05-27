Cannes flashes its Instagram influencers



They dress like celebrities and can increasingly be spotted on the world's catwalks and red carpets.



Move over Nicole Kidman, there's a new breed of star in town: social media personalities invited purely on the grounds of their huge Instagram or YouTube followings.



Sharing the red carpet with Kidman and Will Smith this week have been beauty bloggers like 17-year-old Amanda Steele (2.8 million YouTube subscribers) and Swiss Instagrammer Kristina Bazan (2.4 million followers).



Maja Malnar, who makes a living from her blog and 264,000-strong Instagram following, admits she's struggled to explain her job as a "social media influencer" to her mother back in Slovenia.



Cannes is no stranger to those famous for being famous – socialites like Paris Hilton have been turning up for years – and brands have long recognized the festival's power as a marketing opportunity.



About 18 months ago Edouard Hausseguy, a 27-year-old Frenchman, realized the money-making potential of people whose photos, restaurant tips and beauty tutorials are followed by millions online, even though most would not recognize them on the street. He set up his agency Hemblem to represent anyone with a following of 30,000 and up – negotiating deals with brands, and then taking a cut.

...