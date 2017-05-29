Selective memory? Hong Kong and the British

Almost 20 years since the city was handed back to China under a deal that made it semiautonomous, colonial emblems have become a symbol of protest.



Some angry young campaigners are promoting independence for Hong Kong – but activist Alice Lai says she would rather rejoin Britain.



In 1997 that lease expired and Britain returned Hong Kong in its entirety to China under a 50-year agreement designed to protect its semiautonomous status, freedoms and way of life.



In the wake of the re-emergence of the old flag, former Beijing official Chen Zouer – who worked on the 1997 handover negotiations – called for Hong Kong to shake off its colonial past.



"In recent years there are more people interested in Hong Kong's own story," says Lam, 65 .



He thrived during 24 years of military service under the British, rising through the ranks to become a captain in the transport corps and awarded an MBE, a British honor.



Lam retired from the army in 1997 and is now logistics manager at a local university, as well as vice chairman of the Hong Kong branch of the Royal British Legion.

