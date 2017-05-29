Inmates can order fancy Italian pizza made in jail

How can you get a gourmet Italian pizza delivered right to your door for no more than $7? Get locked up at Cook County Jail in Chicago.



At one Massachusetts jail, inmates make pizzas that guards can buy and take home and heat themselves.



But it's safe to say Dart is the first jail administrator to bring into his facility an Italian chef to oversee an operation in which inmates bake a couple hundred pizzas a week in a $16,000 oven and deliver them piping hot to the cells of captive customers.



The pizza also might be the best food some of the desperately poor inmates have ever eaten.



When the inmates bring the pizzas to the cells, the effect, inmates say, is immediate.



Dart said they also groused that inmates were being coddled.

...