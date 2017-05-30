Meet Cuba’s last self-infected HIV punk rebel

Like many young punks, Gerson Govea saw himself as a misfit. But few embraced the role as self-destructively as this Cuban rocker: He deliberately infected himself with HIV. He is considered the last of the most hardcore members of the "frikis," or "freaks," as the communist island's unique breed of hippy-punk dropouts is known.



Cuba plunged into poverty after the allied regime in the Soviet Union fell in 1989, and as the AIDS pandemic unfolded.



Amid such misery, a state-run AIDS clinic was a haven.



Cuba's first case of AIDS was in a soldier returning from Africa, where the country supported various sides in proxy conflicts during the Cold War.



Just over 3,800 people died of AIDS in Cuba between 1986 and 2015, according to the government.



Antiretroviral drugs slowed down the killer impact of AIDS.

...