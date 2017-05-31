East German dementia patients relive past

Every weekday morning, white-haired women patiently line up before a door at a Dresden retirement home, step in, and quickly step back nearly six decades into their past in communist East Germany.



They chop up bell peppers, tomatoes and sausages for the popular Hungarian salad of their youth, wash dishes in an original 1960s metal sink and iron their laundry with old-fashioned pressing irons while happily humming along to schmaltzy East German tunes coming from a record player.



It's hard to imagine that many were – not so long ago – bedridden and unable to eat or use the bathroom on their own, said Gunter Wolfram, the director of the Alexa home in the former East German city of Dresden.



They could all of a sudden remember how to start the ignition, and chatted with bright eyes about outings to the Baltic Sea on their own Trolls a long time ago – it was amazing," Wolfram said.



Inspired by this, he set out to create an entire room in 1960s East German style.



The boy stacks the home with the famous Spreewald pickles and other products from the DDR – as the German Democratic Republic was called in German – trying to obliterate all signs of capitalism.

...