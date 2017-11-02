Mining a ‘star scar’ for secrets of space

Since early September, the residents of this sleepy commune in central France have been serenaded by an industrial drill poking holes around town and pulling up cylinders of rock.



This particular impact crater was made by a huge space rock that crash-landed more than 200 million years ago, and has intrigued scientists since it was discovered in the 19th century.



The impact, which vaporized the meteorite, was equivalent to several thousand Hiroshima-sized atomic bombs, and almost certainly destroyed all life within a radius of some 200 kilometers.



The drilling, scheduled through November, will yield 20 rock core samples taken one to 120 meters below the surface, from eight different sites across a 50-hectare area.

