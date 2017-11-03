Beer o’clock in the Amazon: The tribe that loves to party

Deep in the Amazon rainforest, it's that time again – beer o'clock. Members of the tiny, remote Waiapi tribe in Brazil's eastern Amazon raise calabash gourds to their painted faces and quaff the homemade brew they call caxiri.



Draining the salad-bowl-sized gourd, usually in one go, they send for a refill, which is scooped from an enormous hollowed-out log resembling a canoe, only brimming with beer.



The party, which kicks off after lunch and continues late into the star-filled night, was called in honor of the Waiapi river spirit, a giant anaconda-like serpent called Sucuri who demands constant appeasement.



Sometimes it's an elaborate affair, a full-blown party, with other villages invited and going on all night.



Then in the village, the laborious process of grating, boiling, straining, wringing, baking, fermenting and otherwise transforming the cassava begins. The resulting beverage looks closer to soup than beer.



Within hours, the revelers at Manilha's party had drunk their way through the entire canoe of beer. Fortunately, a second canoe load awaited at the other end of the village.

...