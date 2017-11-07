Moscow reluctant to mark 1917 Revolution anniversary

Russian authorities were reluctant to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution Tuesday, with just low-key events being held to mark an uprising that launched more than 70 years of Communist rule.



Throughout the Soviet era, anniversaries of the revolution were marked with a public holiday which included pomp and military parades on Moscow's Red Square.



Under Putin, Nov. 7 became a regular working day in 2005 .



This year there was again a parade on the square, but the event was to mark the 76th anniversary of a parade during World War II, rather than the centenary of the revolution.



The centenary is the last landmark event before a presidential election in March that Putin is widely expected to contest and win.

...