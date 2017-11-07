Nearly half Europeans who don't own home reckon they never will

Nearly half of Europeans who do not own their own home have given up hope of ever doing so, a survey showed Tuesday, with pessimism highest among Britons and Germans.



Poles (72 percent), Turks (70 percent) and Romanians (70 percent) topped the list of those judging homeownership as a sign of success.



Hopes for being able to afford to buy a home, for example, were lowest in Britain and Germany, where about 56 percent of non-homeowners in both countries believed they would never be able to buy.



Non-homeowners in Turkey and Romania were the least pessimistic with only 29 percent and 31 percent, respectively, not expecting to be able to buy.

...