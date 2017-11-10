Stellar encore: Death-defying star confounds scientists

Death certainly becomes this star.Astronomers reported Wednesday on a massive, distant star that exploded in 2014 – and also, apparently back in 1954 .



This is one supernova that refuses to bite the cosmic dust, confounding scientists who thought they knew how dying stars ticked.



The oft-erupting star is 500 million light-years away – 1 light-year is equal to 9.5 trillion kilometers – in the direction of the Big Bear constellation.



It could well be the biggest stellar explosion ever observed, which might explain its death-defying peculiarity.



This pulsating star theory still doesn't explain everything about this supernova, Arcavi said.



Scientists do not know whether this particular supernova is unique; it appears rare since no others have been detected.

...