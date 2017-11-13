Fashion rental offers top labels for price of pizza

A new service has started that allows fashionistas to rent Dior, Gucci, Saint Laurent and other luxury brand handbags for as little as 10 euros ($11) a day.



A 4,500-euro classic Chanel black shoulder bag can be hired for 25 euros a day, although customers also have to cough up 20 euros in insurance and pay for a courier to deliver the bag to their door.



Yann Le Floc'h, founder of the Instant Luxe website, which already sells secondhand designer clothes and bags to its 1 million members, said that the site was responding to a new "pattern of consumption" where women see no shame in renting their wardrobe.



In his view, many women would rather use than own a luxury bag, which is why his company has begun renting out about "20 classic handbags styles for a minimum of four nights," he told AFP.



Emmanuelle Brizay, co-founder of the Panoply City fashion rental site, said a whole new market was opening up.

...