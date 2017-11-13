Hundreds join #MeToo march in Hollywood against sexual abuse

Hundreds of people marched Sunday in Hollywood, joining a growing movement against sexual harassment and abuse that emerged after movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and later a string of film personalities faced accusations of misconduct.



Last week, comedian Louis C.K. became the latest Hollywood figure to be felled by sex abuse allegations, following producer Weinstein, producer-director Brett Ratner, writer-director James Toback, actor Kevin Spacey and music mogul and TV producer Benny Medina.

...