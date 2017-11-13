Let boys wear tutus, girls wear superhero cloaks, says Church of England



From tiaras to tutus, firemen's helmet and superhero cloaks, boys and girls should wear what they want without conforming to gender stereotypes, the Church of England said Monday, in a bid to combat homophobic bullying in schools.



LGBT rights charity Stonewall last week said nearly half of all British LGBT students it surveyed were bullied because of their sexuality.



Children's charity Barnardo's, which works with schools, parents, children and carers to tackle anti-LGBT bullying, also welcomed the statement by the Church.

...