Rohingya boy can't swim, floats on container to Bangladesh

Nabi Hussain owes his life to a yellow plastic oil container.



The 13-year-old Rohingya boy couldn't swim, and had never even seen the sea before fleeing his village in Myanmar. But he clung to the empty container and struggled across the water with it for about 2.5 miles, all the way to Bangladesh.



In just a week, more than three dozen boys and young men used cooking oil containers like life rafts to swim across the mouth of the Naf River and wash up ashore in Shah Porir Dwip, a fishing town and cattle trade spot.



Although Rohingya Muslims have lived in Myanmar for decades, the country's Buddhist majority still sees them as invaders from Bangladesh.



Nabi is now alone, one of an estimated 40,000 unaccompanied Rohingya Muslim children living in Bangladesh.



It was another group of Rohingya swimming to Bangladesh with yellow plastic containers.

...