Dutch community toasts urban vines

In the shadow of some council homes and lying below the railway, a community project has taken off thanks to the passion of one winemaker, Tycho Vermeulen.



Standing among rows of vines hung with slightly bitter, citrusy Johanniter, he proudly recounted the growing success of his "De Haagse Stadswijngaard" (or The Hague Urban Vineyard), started four years ago on a piece of derelict land in a community garden.



The project brings together amateur growers and local residents for workshops, debates and evenings sipping and tasting the fruits of their labor, from glasses of wine to lovingly prepared stuffed vine leaves.



Today there are 650 plants on the 0.1 hectare of land tended throughout the year by around 40 enthusiasts.



Apart from the wine, the amateur vintners show a passion for the plant.



According to the national statistics bureau, some 90 growers have planted around 160 hectares with vines.

...