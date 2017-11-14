Women less likely to get CPR, study shows

Women are less likely than men to get CPR from a bystander and more likely to die, a new study suggests, and researchers think reluctance to touch a woman's chest might be one reason. Only 39 percent of women suffering cardiac arrest in a public place were given CPR versus 45 percent of men, and men were 23 percent more likely to survive, the study found.



It involved nearly 20,000 cases around the country and is the first to examine gender differences in receiving heart help from the public versus professional responders.



About 90 percent of them die, but CPR can double or triple survival odds.



No gender difference was seen in CPR rates for people who were stricken at home, where a rescuer is more likely to know the person needing help.



Men did not have a gender advantage in a second study discussed Sunday.

...