World's earliest evidence of wine-making found in Georgia

The world's earliest evidence of grape wine-making has been detected in 8,000-year-old pottery jars unearthed in Georgia, making the tradition almost 1,000 years older than previously thought, researchers said Monday.



The world's very first wine is thought to have been made from rice in China around 9,000 years ago.



Scientists on the team came from the United States, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, Israel and Georgia. They have been working for the past four years to re-analyze archeological sites that were found decades ago.



The fragments of ceramic casks, some decorated with grape motifs and able to hold up to 300 liters, were found at two archeological sites called Gadachrili Gora and Shulaveris Gora, about 50 kilometers south of the Georgian capital Tbilisi.



McGovern, who co-authored the 1996 Nature study that placed the earliest evidence for grape wine in Iran, said the search for the truly oldest artifacts will continue.

