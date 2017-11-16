From skinheads to street art: homeless tour guides walk away from the streets

More than 300,000 people did not have a place to call home in 2017, up 4 percent on the previous year, according to the housing charity Shelter.



Pete is one of three homeless guides currently working with Unseen Tours at three London locations.



Pete, who has been living in a hostel for the homeless since 2016, said he can earn up to 1,000 pounds ($1,300) a month.



Group tours are held between two to four times a week, each ticket costing 12 pounds ($16). The company said it has helped more than 20 homeless people get back on their feet since it started in 2010 .

...