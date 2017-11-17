Model Gigi Hadid pulls out of Victoria's Secret China show

Supermodel Gigi Hadid said Friday she will not be walking the Victoria's Secret fashion show in Shanghai next week, a few months after Chinese internet users accused her of racist behavior.



Hadid responded by apologizing in September on China's popular Twitter-like micro-blog site, Weibo.



It was not immediately clear whether Hadid had been denied a visa.



South Korean actor Ha Jung Woo could not get a visa needed for a movie project with China called "The Mask," starring Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi.

