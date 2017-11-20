Supermodel leads mourning for fashion's 'King of Cling'

Supermodel Naomi Campbell and Tunisia's president led mourners in a final tribute Monday to French-Tunisian fashion designer Azzedine Alaia, who died this month aged 77 after winning a worldwide following.



Campbell and fellow fashion icon Farida Khelfa, close friends of Alaia, accompanied his remains from France to Tunisia, French Ambassador Olivier Poivre d'Arvor told AFP.



Alaia, dubbed the "King of Cling" for his form-fitting gowns, was buried in the famous blue and white village of Sidi Bou Said on the shores of the Mediterranean.



Among Alaia's admirers at the funeral, Tunisian designer Salah Barka gave homage to the man he considered to be a master.

...