Women find some respite in Libya's 'families only' cafes

Fashionable cafes springing up in Libya's capital are shutting out single men and catering for women looking for a break from the tensions -- political and personal -- crowding in around them.



The cafes with European names and bright decor seem a world away from the city's traffic-clogged and still violent streets.



For owners and managers of the businesses marketing themselves as "families-only" cafes, it's also a welcome change from the traditional clientele -- hundreds of other rowdier eateries across Tripoli are packed out with young men, tables spilling out onto the streets and giant screens broadcasting soccer matches.



Opinion is split on what the cafes say about Libyan society.

