The hajj pilgrimage in numbers

The hajj pilgrimage draws people from around the world to Saudi Arabia each year.



- 2.35 million is the number of pilgrims from around the world performing hajj this year;



- 1.16 million square meters is the size of the Grand Mosque that houses Islam's holiest site;



- 104 is the age of the oldest pilgrim performing the hajj this year.



- 3,500 is the number of charter buses used to transport pilgrims to the various sites for hajj;



- 1.75 million pilgrims are from outside Saudi Arabia;



- 100,000 is the number of Saudi security forces tasked with protecting and assisting pilgrims on the hajj;

