The hajj pilgrimage in numbers

Summary
The hajj pilgrimage draws people from around the world to Saudi Arabia each year.
- 2.35 million is the number of pilgrims from around the world performing hajj this year;
- 1.16 million square meters is the size of the Grand Mosque that houses Islam's holiest site;
- 104 is the age of the oldest pilgrim performing the hajj this year.
- 3,500 is the number of charter buses used to transport pilgrims to the various sites for hajj;
- 1.75 million pilgrims are from outside Saudi Arabia;
- 100,000 is the number of Saudi security forces tasked with protecting and assisting pilgrims on the hajj;
...