Your plaice or mine? Belgian hotel offers goldfish for hire

He decided to offer guests the chance to keep one of the establishment's goldfish – currently a trio named Nemo, Heineken and Prince Charles – in their room.



Since then, several guests have taken him up on the offer to rent a fish for 3.5 euros ($4) a night (fishbowl included), with satisfied customers carping on about the deal on Facebook and Twitter.



"A 3-year-old Dutch girl kidnapped one of our fish," Dillen said. Upon finding it, her father contacted the hotel and Dillen offered them the fish.

...