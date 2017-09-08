Street art illustrates lives of inspiring black women

In a bright yellow cloth shirt, arms outstretched and adorned with bangles, the image of Shaney Blackman towering over 6 meters tall on a wall in east London is arresting. Blackman's portrait is the last in a series of 10 murals blazoned across the U.K. capital highlighting the lives of strong, black women by artist Neequaye Dreph Dsane, known as Dreph.



Dreph said the portraits, far from capturing celebrity or famous faces, seek to celebrate every day women, such as Blackman, a legal professional who decided to quit her high-powered job to volunteer and travel the world.



The British-Ghanian artist, 43, who studied fine arts and has worked in schools, said it was important his work was public.

