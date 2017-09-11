Egypt, once a top Hep C sufferer, now draws cure-seekers

Like millions in Egypt, Ahmad Nada suffered silently from hepatitis C. But the country is turning from the world's most afflicted by the disease to a global destination for those seeking a cure.



A cheap new drug produced in Egypt since 2015 and a government program to eliminate the condition meant Nada could be easily cured.



Seven percent of people aged between 15 and 59 have an active infection, according to Egypt's 2015 Demographics and Health Surveys.



About 20 percent of those who become infected get better without treatment, but the rest can remain infected for up to 30 years without showing symptoms.



Tour N' Cure treats visiting patients for about eight percent of the treatment's cost abroad.



The company says $7,000 covers flights, a week's accommodation, blood tests and treatment – and five days of tourism in Egypt.

...