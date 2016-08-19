Trends for Fall/Winter 2016/17

Fashionista Hadia Sinno took the style world by storm with a unique combination of expertise and avant-garde style, rising to become one of the most preeminent voices on all things fashion.



BEIRUT: Here comes another fashion season, with new styles to follow for you to stay up-to-date with the latest international catwalks.We



Today the fashion world caters specifically to the individual, providing for everyone's own personal style.



The Fall/Winter 2016/17 fashion season is rich with themes and has clear links to the past.



One of the biggest trends this season is women's clothing that highlights femininity.



The masculine vs. feminine divide is back, but now there is a focus on suits which really accentuate the feminine aspect, something I consider a big trend this season.



This new season is rich in trends and styles.

