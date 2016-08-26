Lebanese dominate list of finalists for Vogue award

The jury selected ten finalists split between two categories: five ready-to-wear designers and five accessory designers. Of the 10 2016 finalists, five are Lebanese.



Last year, Lebanese fashion designer Hussein Bazaza won first prize for best ready-to-wear designer. I hope that this year, local designers will be even more successful, and net both first place awards. Below are the five Lebanese designers who have been named finalists in the contest.



Accessory designer Rula Galayini also pursued graphic design at AUB before continuing her studies at ESMOD in Paris and the London College of Fashion.



The last Lebanese finalist is Ralph Masri, a jewelry designer.

...